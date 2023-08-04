Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,161 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

