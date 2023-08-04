Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,756 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

