Vincent J. Morales Sells 3,700 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PPG opened at $140.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 312.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6,263.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 114.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 628,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 335,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 330.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $691,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

