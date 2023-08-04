Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VMUK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.50) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 200 ($2.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209 ($2.68).

VMUK opened at GBX 179.95 ($2.31) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.26, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £10,492.31 ($13,470.68). In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Sara Weller purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($39,029.40). Also, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.02), for a total value of £10,492.31 ($13,470.68). 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

