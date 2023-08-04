Vislink Technologies (VISL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of VISL stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27. Vislink Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VISL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products.

