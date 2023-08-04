Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.88

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 499856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on COCO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 0.07.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $325,541,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

