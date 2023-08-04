VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

VSEC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

Get VSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VSE

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSE stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VSE has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $255.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 237,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.