VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
VSEC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.40.
VSE Stock Performance
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $255.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 237,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
