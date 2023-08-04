Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 283.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after acquiring an additional 81,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Watsco by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,878,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens raised their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

Watsco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WSO opened at $362.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.