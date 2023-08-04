Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Sells $440,241.85 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 37,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $440,241.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,228,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 26th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 149,496 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $1,716,214.08.
  • On Monday, July 24th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.
  • On Friday, July 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $13,212.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33.
  • On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WEAV opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weave Communications by 557.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,358,074 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter worth about $3,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 530,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 354,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,878,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 298,155 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

