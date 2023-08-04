Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $166.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $123.00 to $110.00.

7/25/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $105.00 to $100.00.

6/19/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/7/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.44 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

