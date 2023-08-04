Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) recently:

8/1/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Get Six Flags Entertainment Co alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after buying an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.