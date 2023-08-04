Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO Sells $869,198.13 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $869,198.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

WAB opened at $116.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $119.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

