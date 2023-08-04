Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.