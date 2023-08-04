William Blair Weighs in on Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

PLTR opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of -143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,927,099 shares of company stock valued at $67,298,462. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

