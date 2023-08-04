Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,346,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 221,446 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,833 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

WGO opened at $67.09 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

