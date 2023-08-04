Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Position Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Trading Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

