Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $88.51, but opened at $96.70. Wix.com shares last traded at $95.59, with a volume of 152,217 shares traded.

The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

