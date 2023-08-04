Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

