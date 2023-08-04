XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,430 ($31.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 2,055 ($26.38) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,053.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,187.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,750 ($35.31). The company has a market cap of £405.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,014.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

XP Power Company Profile

Featured Stories

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

