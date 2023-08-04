XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,430 ($31.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.
XP Power Stock Performance
Shares of XPP opened at GBX 2,055 ($26.38) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,053.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,187.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,750 ($35.31). The company has a market cap of £405.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,014.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.
XP Power Company Profile
