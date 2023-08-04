Yellow Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 12,689 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 257% compared to the average daily volume of 3,555 call options.

Insider Transactions at Yellow

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 9,295,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,991,649.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,067,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,455.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,607,378 shares of company stock worth $14,190,387. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yellow by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yellow by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 510,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yellow by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares in the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its stake in Yellow by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 979,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 394,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yellow by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 291,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Yellow Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.50). Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Yellow will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Further Reading

