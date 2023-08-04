Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Cohu by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 91,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cohu by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of COHU stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Further Reading

