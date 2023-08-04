Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BankUnited by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $29.28 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.26.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

