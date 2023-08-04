Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

SBH opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

