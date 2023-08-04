Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $3,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

