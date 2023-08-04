Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,980 shares of company stock worth $89,792. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BANR. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $47.89 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

