Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MYGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

