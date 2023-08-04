Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 33.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

