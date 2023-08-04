Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,966,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Century Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CCS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Century Communities Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CCS opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.45 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

