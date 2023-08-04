Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.46.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.