Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

