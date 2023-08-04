Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,701,000 after buying an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,821,000 after buying an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,776,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 237,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,627,000 after buying an additional 81,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $99.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

