Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $44.44 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

