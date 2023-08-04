Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,650,000 after buying an additional 460,235 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,417,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,261.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,226 shares of company stock worth $338,143 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TBBK opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $41.52.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

