Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALG. Raymond James increased their target price on Alamo Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $181.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $200.81.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

