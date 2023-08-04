Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 221.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.4% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $48,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,533.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $48,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,533.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,282 shares of company stock worth $1,810,337. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -143.52 and a beta of 0.72. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.