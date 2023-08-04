Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 11,180 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

