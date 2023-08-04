Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 34.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.