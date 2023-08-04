Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in M/I Homes by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $94.86 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

