Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

