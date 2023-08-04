Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AIR stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.61.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,668,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,668,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

