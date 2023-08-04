Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 61.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stride by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

