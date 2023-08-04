Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,235 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Embecta by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.43. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Embecta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

