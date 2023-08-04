Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,820 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $18,362,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 802,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,103,000 after buying an additional 300,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $5,152,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

