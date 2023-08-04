Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,205 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $792,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.24. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

