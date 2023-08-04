Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CORT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of CORT opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

