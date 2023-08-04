Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,105 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,363,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,453,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,892,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,453,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,892,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,141 shares of company stock worth $13,991,783 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.13.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

