Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $67,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $140.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $161.84.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.53. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Veritiv Profile

(Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

