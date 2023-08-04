Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $16.45 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -1,066.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

