Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 60.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.4 %

GVA opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $560.07 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

