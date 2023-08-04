Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 390.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 2,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

